Weights from Hanover, Maryland Greg Outlaw 144 vs. Willie Shaw 144

Francois Scarboro 129.6 vs. Jorge Bargallo 129.6

Jaqeem Hutcherson 124 vs. Prentice Canada 124.8

Jeffrey Yu 126 vs. Cary Caprio 126

Joseph Veazey 139.8 vs. Danny Murray 139.2

Vincent Mosca 178 vs. Albert Tulley 177.4

AJ Williams 167 vs. Derrick Vann 165.6

Colby Madison 252.2 vs. Darryl Clark 248.8

Ahmad Muhammad Jones 141.2 vs. Michael Crain 141.2

Michah Terrill 176.8 vs. Keynan Williams 174.6

Ervin Fuller 121.8 vs. Alejandro Leon 120.4

Vitali Gubkin 166.2 vs. Christopher Brooker 166.8

Francis Oran 204.8 vs. Charles Johnson 207.8 Venue: The Hall: Live Casino Hotel Maryland

Promoter: Jeter Promotions (Tony & Christen Jeter)

