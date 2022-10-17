More changes for Showtime’s ShoBox telecast on Friday night from Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort. The main event, already a replacement fight, remains intact with unbeaten super middleweight Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KOs) against Sena Agbeko (26-2, 21 KOs) in a ten rounder.

The co-feature is now super welterweight Marquis Taylor (12-1-2, 1 KO) against undefeated Marlon Harrington (8-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder that was originally set to open up the telecast. The new opening bout will now see an eight-round clash between undefeated heavyweight prospects Elvis Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) and Moses Johnson (8-0-1, 7 KOs). The bout that dropped off the telecast was an eight-rounder between unbeaten super middleweights Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) and David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs). No reason given for the change.