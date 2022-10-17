By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (42-6-1, 15 KOs) of Panama stopped Mexican Julio Cesar Cruz (12-6, 6 KOs) in round one in the main event of the KO to Cancer card, promoted by his wife Rouss Laguna de Moreno, Laguna Premium Boxing on Saturday night at the Vasco Nuñez de Balboa Convention Center in Panama City, Panama.

Moreno, currently ranked #4 in the featherweight división by the WBA, dropped Cruz twice in the very first round, forcing female referee Aida Tejada to stop the fight at 2 minutes and 37 seconds.

“Chemito”, who had never been considered a hard puncher, has won his last three fights by KO. “I´m not surprised about those stoppages” said Moreno, “I have been feeling stronger at the featherweight división and I´m very optimistic about getting a chance for a world title fight for next year” he added.