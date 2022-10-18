By Damon Gonzalez at ringside

In Saturday night’s main event at the Caribe Royal Orlando, super lightweight prospect Kevin Hayler Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) became the WBA Fedecentro champion by finishing off Adriano Profirio Ramirez (12-5, 7 KOs) at 2:34 seconds of round six with an explosive KO finish.

In the co-main, super welterweight Derrick “Dessel” Jackson (10-0, 5 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision against Damian Ezequiel Bonelli (24-12, 20 KOs). All three judges had it 79-73.

Super middleweight puncher Jose Armando Resendiz (13-1, 9 KOs) from Nayarit, Mexico, kept the pressure on all night against Heber Rondon (20-2, 13 KOs) from Buenos Aries, Argentina. Referee Gene Del Bianco waved off the contest as the blue corner wouldn’t come out for round three.

Polish cruiserweight puncher Adrian Pinheiro (11-0, 7 KOs) from Orlando, Florida, scored a six round unanimous decision over Lamont Capers from Hawley, PA. Judges official scores were 59-55, 60-54, 60-55.

Welterweight Elijah Flores (4-0, 2 KOs) from Redland, California, had no easy task battling last-minute replacement Rashield Williams (6-2, 4 KOs) from Nassau, Bahamas. Clearly the best of Flores was displayed against Williams in a chess match that declared checkmate for Flores winning the split decision. Judges official scores were 55-54, 58-56, 55-56.

Olympian bantamweight Antonio Vargas (15-1, 7 KOs) from Orlando, Florida. continued developing into a complete fighter. Vargas, in a workmanlike performance, broke down Jesus Martinez from Hollywood, Florida, who never came out from the blue corner for round four.

Super Lightweight sensation Sean “Mr. Untouchable” Mason (11-0, 8 KOs) from Altamonte Springs, Florida, ended Luis Valdez Peña from Tijuana, Mexico’s night at the official time 1:55 seconds of round two. Peña was just standing in front getting hit with hard jabs to the body, Peña leaning in too much and was hit with a hard counter.

Super Bantamweight “La Máquina” Ariel Perez De La Torre (9-1-1, 7 KOs) from Camaguey, Cuba way of Miami, Florida, didn’t allow Facundo Eduardo Ased (9-6, 5 KOs) from Buenos, Aires, Argentina, any room in the ring to breath. Staying right on Ased with hard shots De La Torre finished him off at 1:40 seconds of the opening stanza.

Welterweight Damian “The Punisher” Lascaille (1-0) from Cuba way of Miami, Florida, in his professional debut was outstanding in scoring a six round unanimous decision over Ramon De La Cruz Sena from Corrientes, Argentina. Scores were 60-54 (3x).

Welterweight puncher Darrius “The Hawk” Jackson (4-0, 4 KOs) from Orlando, Florida, returns to the ring blasting John Brewer (3-6-1) from Jefferson, MO, with big power shots finishing him off at the 0:49 second mark of the opening round.

In a clash between Missouri middleweights, Jamar Pemberton (2-0, 2 KOs) from House Springs, MO, wasted no time jumping on Brad Ragan (1-2, 1 KO) from Kansas City, MO, hitting him with explosive shots. The fight came to an end at the official time 2:59 seconds of round two with a TKO victory for Pemberton.

Light heavyweight Frankie Solomon (1-2-1) from Tampa, Florida, scored a four round unanimous decision win over Jay Dabelus (0-1) from Lauderhill, Florida. Scores were 39-37, 39-38, 38-38.

Heavyweight puncher Lorenzo “El Assesino Gigante” Medina (3-0, 3 KOs) from Hollywood, Florida, broke down Michael “Smooth as Butter” Shaw from Hannibal, MO, connecting with heavy, quick power shots. Shaw did not come out the blue corner for round two. Medina scored the TKO at 2:59 of the opening round.

In the opening bout of the night super bantamweight Steven “The Finishing Touch” Ray, Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) from Lauderhill, Florida, quickly got rid of Dakota Laster from Hannibal, MO, ending his night at the official time of 2:41 seconds of round two.

“Championship Boxing” was presented by BoxLab Promotions, Warriors Promotions and GH3 Promotions.