Two DAZN shows this week, plus ShoBox, plus Triller Fight Club.

THURSDAY

DAZN showcases new Golden Boy signee Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) against Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas (22-5-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight match from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

FRIDAY

Showtime’s acclaimed ShoBox series returns with a tripleheader from Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort headlined by unbeaten super middleweight Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KOs) against Sena Agbeko (26-2, 21 KOs).

SATURDAY

Triller presents a “Sons of Legends” card headlined by unbeaten Kenzie Morrison (20-0-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, against Robert Simms (11-3-1, 3 KOs) from Memorial Hall in Kansas City. Morrison is coming off a KO win over Hasim Rahman Jr. Other sons scheduled include Jose Luis Castillo Jr., Roberto Duran Jr., and Steve Cunningham Jr.

DAZN brings WBA #12 featherweight Mauricio Lara (24-2-1, 17 KOs) against Jose Sanmartin (33-5-1, 21 KOs) from Mexico City. WBO #4 lightweight Angel Fierro (19-1-2, 15 KOs) faces Jeremy Cuevas (14-1, 10 KOs) in the co-feature.