Two DAZN shows this week, plus ShoBox, plus Triller Fight Club.
THURSDAY
DAZN showcases new Golden Boy signee Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) against Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas (22-5-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight match from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.
FRIDAY
Showtime’s acclaimed ShoBox series returns with a tripleheader from Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort headlined by unbeaten super middleweight Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KOs) against Sena Agbeko (26-2, 21 KOs).
SATURDAY
Triller presents a “Sons of Legends” card headlined by unbeaten Kenzie Morrison (20-0-2, 18 KOs), son of former heavyweight champion Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, against Robert Simms (11-3-1, 3 KOs) from Memorial Hall in Kansas City. Morrison is coming off a KO win over Hasim Rahman Jr. Other sons scheduled include Jose Luis Castillo Jr., Roberto Duran Jr., and Steve Cunningham Jr.
DAZN brings WBA #12 featherweight Mauricio Lara (24-2-1, 17 KOs) against Jose Sanmartin (33-5-1, 21 KOs) from Mexico City. WBO #4 lightweight Angel Fierro (19-1-2, 15 KOs) faces Jeremy Cuevas (14-1, 10 KOs) in the co-feature.
Quite something all these Jr.’s: Morrison, Rahman, Castillo, Duran, Cunningham. Probably only half as good as their dad’s were, but still something. Enjoy watching Morrison Jr., not skilled, but has such a heart. The most disappointing sons were the Chavez sons.
Don’t forget Joe Frazier’s sons (Joe Jr and Marvis)
Marvis carried himself well…he just never had it. He had some ok wins but from what I recall got some home cooking against Bonecrusher. Of course his fights with the two best fighters of the 80s (Tyson and Holmes) were disasters. That said I think he always gave his best. I know it is easy for me to say but I do not feel Chavez Jr. has always given his.
I just meant heavyweights when I said Tyson and Holmes were the best of the 80s. Thought I should clarify.
And the greatest junior of them all, Floyd Mayweather Jr.