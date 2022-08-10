Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (16-1-2, 14 KOs), a former amateur standout with one-punch knockout power, will replace Shinard Bunch against Hugo Alberto Roldan (21-0-1, 7 KOs) in the ten round super lightweight main event on the September 9 edition of ShoBox: The New Generation live on Showtime from Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino’s Grand Ballroom. Bunch was forced to withdraw for undisclosed personal reasons.

Adorno, who owns two early victories over current unified super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson in the amateurs, will fight for the fourth time this year and third straight at super lightweight after campaigning mostly at lightweight throughout his career.

“The opportunity to fight on ShoBox couldn’t have come at a better time in my career,” said Adorno, who is managed by Dave McWater and promoted by Vito Mielnicki’s GH3 Promotions. “I’ve never felt stronger after moving up to 140 pounds and I’m eager to showcase my power in front of a national audience. I just fought less than three weeks ago, so I’m already in great shape, and I’m predicting another sensational knockout against Roldan, who’s never faced anyone with my power and pedigree.”