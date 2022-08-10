By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Slick-punching southpaw footworker Kenta Nakagawa (22-4-1, 12 KOs), 114.75, defeated only once-beaten JBC#1 Hayate Kaji (15-2, 9 KOs), 115, by a unanimous decision (97-93 twice, 96-94) over ten fast rounds to keep his Japanese super-flyweight belt on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Nakagawa, 37, made good use of shifty mobility and averted mix-ups with the willing mixer, steadily piling up points. After the fifth, the open scoring system indicated the champ leading on points: 49-46 twice, 50-45. Kaji, 25, attempted to take back the initiative, but the tide didn’t turn in his favor with the champ continually controlling the second half.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

_

