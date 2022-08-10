Soon to be unretired WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced he will be trained for his next fight by Isaac Lowe and is no longer with Sugar Hill. The Gypsy King (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is eying a third fight with Derek “War” Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) because he says he wants to be the only heavyweight champion in history to fight two trilogies and because he always said he would fight Chisora at the end of his career.
Hill’s response? “Good luck with that!”
Fact check: Former heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali also fought two trilogies, Joe Frazier and Ken Norton.
How pathetic. Humpty Dumpty on stilts, who moves and throw punches like a puppet on a string, is now predictably un-retiring and targeting an over-the-hill bum who has already proven to be no match for him. Just sick of this mediocre, overrated clown. His presence continues to shed light on how sad the heavyweight division has become.
I don’t believe this is true. I think he will fight the winner of Usyk-Joshua and make 60-70 mil. He’s just keeping his name in the headlines.
GTFOH!
The first thing that came to my mind was Ali vs Frazier and Ali vs Norton. Why would they make that big announcement without thoroughly researching?