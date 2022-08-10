Soon to be unretired WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced he will be trained for his next fight by Isaac Lowe and is no longer with Sugar Hill. The Gypsy King (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is eying a third fight with Derek “War” Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) because he says he wants to be the only heavyweight champion in history to fight two trilogies and because he always said he would fight Chisora at the end of his career.

Hill’s response? “Good luck with that!”

Fact check: Former heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali also fought two trilogies, Joe Frazier and Ken Norton.