August 11, 2022
Boxing Results

Ergashev, Izmailov victorious at Motown Rumble

Unbeaten super lightweight Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs) showed why he’s rated IBF #6, WBA #12, WBO #8 with an impressive fifth-round stoppage of Angel “El Furioso” Martinez Hernandez (14-2-2, 14 KOs).on Wednesday night at the historic Garden Theater in Midtown Detroit.

In the co-feature, WBO #12, IBF #11, WBC #7 light heavyweight bulldozer Ali Izmailov (9-0, 6 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Eric Murguia (now 14-1, 12 KOs) to win the USBA 175lb title.

Also, bantamweight Prince Dzanie (23-0, 19 KOs) scores a second round KO over Juan Gabriel Medina (14-12, 12 KOs).

Full report to come…

