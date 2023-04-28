Top-10 ranked light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) faces his toughest test to date when he takes on fellow unbeaten Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event as ShoBox: The New Generation returns to Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y., during Hall of Fame Weekend on Friday, June 9 on Showtime. This marks the second straight year ShoBox will be a part of the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities.

The tripleheader features two undefeated matchups and includes fighters with a combined record of 99-2-2 and 56 knockouts. In the co-feature, Richard Vansiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) takes on fellow unbeaten Juan Carrillo (10-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight matchup. In the telecast opener, former ShoBox main-event winner and rising super lightweight prospect Mykquan Williams (19-0-1, 8 KOs) will face Ryan Martin (25-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

This marks the fourth time since 2013 that a ShoBox card has taken place in conjunction with Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, which will occur June 8-11. ShoBox has visited Turning Stone Resort Casino a total of seven times previously during its 21-year history. The three-fight telecast on June 9 is promoted by Dmitriy Salita’s Salita Promotions.