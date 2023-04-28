By Jeff Zimmerman
Fightnews.com® caught up with WBA regular super middleweight champion and rising star David Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs) coming off his first-round knockout of Yamaguchi Falcao as the co-main event on the Super Fight of Tank vs. Ryan last weekend in Las Vegas. Morrell talked about his journey to the United States from Cuban, where he gets his knockout power, and his desire to fight the Mexican Monster David Benavidez in this exclusive interview.
Hard to read. Technically, he looks very sound. Power seems to be very good too. Experience, amateur pedigree, but lacks in professional fights. His professional track record has not been against any world beater either. I think the jury is still out on this one, but I bet he cleans out most his division. I don’t think he can beat benavidez or canelo. I think he beats plant. I would like to see him against charlo if he went up to 168.