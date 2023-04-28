April 27, 2023
Boxing Results

Erdenebat, Ceballo victorious

Unbeaten two-time Olympian Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (6-0, 3 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over Edy Valencia Mercado (20-10-6, 7 KOs) in a bout for the NABF super featherweight title on Thursday night at Sony Hall in Times Square, New York City. Erdenebat, who claims he injured Ryan Garcia with a body shot during Kingry’s training camp before Tank Davis landed a similar blow to stop Garcia in their super fight, didn’t particularly excite as he cruised to an 80-72, 78-74, 78-74 win.

In the main event, junior middleweight Brian Ceballo (14-1, 7 KOs) punished Luis Alberto Veron (20-7-2, 9 KOs) for eight rounds en route to a unanimous decision. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73. Ceballo back in the win column coming off his first loss.

Former WBO female super flyweight champion Miyo “Miyo Musashi” Yoshida (16-3, 0 KOs) took an eight round majority nod over Indeya Smith (6-7-2, 1 KO) by scores of 76-76, 77-75, 78-74.

Other Results:
Sydney Maccow W6 Christian Otero (lightweight)
Larry Fryers TKO6 Joshua David Rivera (jr welterweight)
David Lopez W4 Nelson Morales (super welterweight)

Exclusive Interview David Morrell
Zepeda-Arboleda Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>