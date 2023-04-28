Unbeaten two-time Olympian Tsendbaatar Erdenebat (6-0, 3 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over Edy Valencia Mercado (20-10-6, 7 KOs) in a bout for the NABF super featherweight title on Thursday night at Sony Hall in Times Square, New York City. Erdenebat, who claims he injured Ryan Garcia with a body shot during Kingry’s training camp before Tank Davis landed a similar blow to stop Garcia in their super fight, didn’t particularly excite as he cruised to an 80-72, 78-74, 78-74 win.

In the main event, junior middleweight Brian Ceballo (14-1, 7 KOs) punished Luis Alberto Veron (20-7-2, 9 KOs) for eight rounds en route to a unanimous decision. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73. Ceballo back in the win column coming off his first loss.

Former WBO female super flyweight champion Miyo “Miyo Musashi” Yoshida (16-3, 0 KOs) took an eight round majority nod over Indeya Smith (6-7-2, 1 KO) by scores of 76-76, 77-75, 78-74.

Other Results:

Sydney Maccow W6 Christian Otero (lightweight)

Larry Fryers TKO6 Joshua David Rivera (jr welterweight)

David Lopez W4 Nelson Morales (super welterweight)