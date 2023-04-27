Undefeated knockout artist William “El Camarón” Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) and Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) hosted a press conference today to promote their upcoming 12-round main event this Saturday in Dallas which will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Oscar de la Hoya: “When you have the likes of Shakur Stevenson and other top dogs in the lightweight division calling you out, you must be doing something right. Zepeda is undefeated, has faced top contenders like Joseph “JoJo” Diaz and has broken CompuBox records. Zepeda is ready to step up for the difficult fight ahead of him. His opponent, Arboleda, has a lot of power and is hungry to dethrone the undefeated fighter.”

William Zepeda: This is my second time as the main event in my career, the first time in the red corner…I trained hard for this fight, and I am coming with everything come Saturday night. I want to thank my Mexican fan base and I promise to give the fans a very exciting fight.”

Jaime Arboledar: “I haven’t watched Zepeda fight before, but we know what he is capable of inside the ring. Regardless we did a very good preparation, we hope to bring a great fight and show what the Arboleda name is capable of. We will be victorious.”