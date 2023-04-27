Matchroom wins WBO Barboza-Paro purse bid Matchroom outbid Top Rank at today’s WBO purse bid in Puerto Rico for the junior welterweight elimination bout between Arnold Barboza Jr. and Liam Paro. Matchroom bid $303K to win out against Top Rank’s $271K. Proposed fight dates are June 17 in Las Vegas and July 15 in Detroit. Nakazato upsets Utsuki, wins Japanese 135lb belt Like this: Like Loading...

