By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Okinawa-born Japanese Shuma Nakazato (13-2-3, 8 KOs), 135, stunned the crowd with his one-punch demotion of Japanese lightweight champ, previously unbeaten prohibitive favorite Shu Utsuki (12-1, 10 KOs), 134.75, at 1:40 of the third round of the main event, surprisingly wresting the national belt on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. No one might have expected Shuma’s coronation, but anything could happen in the ring. From the outset the challenger had the upper hand and damaged the champ with his opening attack in the first and second rounds. His right counter was the haymaker that had Shuma follow his father and manager/trainer Shigeru (24-8-1, 18 KOs), a devastating puncher now at fifty years of age, who unfortunately failed to win the world 122-pound belt on three occasions, losing to Oscar Larios twice here in 2003 (he broke Oscar’s jaw) and 2004, and being halted by Mahyar Monshipour in France in 2005 (his last fight).

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

BoxRec: Shuma Nakazato

BoxRec: Shu Utsuki

_