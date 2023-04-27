By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In the third of a quadruple national title attraction, hard-punching Homura Fujita (10-1, 8 KOs), 140, turned the tables and finally dispatched JBC#1 Cristiano Aoqui (16-10-2, 11 KOs), 140, at 3:08 of the second round in a scheduled ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Fujita, having graduated from Waseda University, endured Aoqui’s furious opening attacks, and landed a perfectly-timed right counter to the face to drop him badly to the deck. Aoqui, a half-breed of a Brazilian father and a Japanese mother, had him at bay in the first, but absorbed a very lethal right from the switch-hitting Fujita to sink for the count in round two.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

BoxRec: Homura Fujita

