April 27, 2023
Homura sinks Aoqui, wins vacant Japanese 140lb belt

Homurafujita Sinks Aoqui For The Count 4 26 2023

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In the third of a quadruple national title attraction, hard-punching Homura Fujita (10-1, 8 KOs), 140, turned the tables and finally dispatched JBC#1 Cristiano Aoqui (16-10-2, 11 KOs), 140, at 3:08 of the second round in a scheduled ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.  Fujita, having graduated from Waseda University, endured Aoqui’s furious opening attacks, and landed a perfectly-timed right counter to the face to drop him badly to the deck.  Aoqui, a half-breed of a Brazilian father and a Japanese mother, had him at bay in the first, but absorbed a very lethal right from the switch-hitting Fujita to sink for the count in round two.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

