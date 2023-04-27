By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Previously Mexico-based Japanese puncher, give-and-take warrior Shoki Sakai (27-13-3, 15 KOs and no losses by stoppages that proves his granite chin), 147, impressively seized the vacant national welterweight belt as he withstood an opening attack of Hironori Shigeta (8-3-2, 5 KOs), 147, in round one and furiously battered him back to have him look helpless to cause the ref’s intervention at 2:00 of the second session on Tuesday in Tokyo. It was their rubber battle since Sakai won the first encounter (the first bout after his return to his native country from Mexico) over Shigeta in 2020 and barely drew with him after surviving a couple of visits to the deck last year. Sakai’s do-or-die attack obviously hurt the taller southpaw Shigeta to the punch in the fatal session.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

