DAZN Weights from Arlington, Texas By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale (William Zepeda 134.2 vs. Jaime Arboleda 134.6

WBA Continental Americas lightweight title) Diego De La Hoya 126 vs. Victor Morales Jr. 125.4

Fredrick Lawson 149 vs. Esteban Villalobos 152

David Stevens 168 vs. Marco a. Periban 167.2

Tristan Kalkreuth 201.6 vs. Jonathan Rice 224.6

Caleb Suñiga 129.4 vs. Carlos Arroyo 130.2

Darius Fulghum 174.2 vs. Jay Williams 175.6

Robert Cruz 157.8 vs. Tyrone Selders 157.2 Venue: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

Promoter: Golden Boy

ShoBox announces June 9 tripleheader

