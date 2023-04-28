By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale
(William Zepeda 134.2 vs. Jaime Arboleda 134.6
WBA Continental Americas lightweight title)
Diego De La Hoya 126 vs. Victor Morales Jr. 125.4
Fredrick Lawson 149 vs. Esteban Villalobos 152
David Stevens 168 vs. Marco a. Periban 167.2
Tristan Kalkreuth 201.6 vs. Jonathan Rice 224.6
Caleb Suñiga 129.4 vs. Carlos Arroyo 130.2
Darius Fulghum 174.2 vs. Jay Williams 175.6
Robert Cruz 157.8 vs. Tyrone Selders 157.2
Venue: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
How about this site never reported on Nate Diaz assault charges or Andy Ruiz jr domestic battery and sexual assault on his wife. This site only reports negative news on certain types of fighters such as Wolder, Broner, or Tank Davis.
Many other instances of unfair reporting and issues with other fighter (excuses) that never got reported here.
I come on Fightnews to blast the geezers in the comment section and to see if anything new. But def a biased group of reporters.