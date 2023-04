Weights From Petersburg, Florida Connor Coyle 159.4 vs. Fernando Ezequiel Farias 160

(WBA NABA middleweight title) William Silva 134.6 vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque 134.8

Joseph Fernandez 139 vs. Marqus Bates 139

Rodrigo Coria 153.2 vs. Marcelo Fabian Bzowski 159

Imran Haddabah 175 vs. Scott Lampert 175

(NBA Americas regional light heavyweight title)

Mike Misa 174.6 vs. Russ Kimber 171

Luke Iannuccilli 154.8 vs. Christopher Wright 152

Gabriel Morales 138.6 vs. Nathan Harp, Jr. (night weigh-in) Venue: Hilton Carillon in St. Petersburg, FL.

Venue: Hilton Carillon in St. Petersburg, FL.

Promoter: Reyes Boxing & Fire Fist Promotions DAZN Weights from Arlington, Texas

