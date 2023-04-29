Hometown favorite and former multi-time world title challenger Miguel “Mickey” Roman (65-14, 49 KOs) of Cuidad Juarez Mexican took on Jorge “Kan” Mata Cuellar (15-1-2, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday night at the Gymnasio Josue Nery Santos in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico with the WBC international super featherweight title at stake. The visiting Mata came out strong in round one, firing and landing rapid combinations to the head and body. In round two, Roman was cut above his left eye. Instant replay showed that the cut was caused by a headbutt and the bout was announced as a no contest draw by the ring announcer. In a surprising turn of events following the final ruling, an unidentified man pushed Mata very hard in the back of the head. The man was immediately removed from the ring. Mata appeared to be unfazed as he went and gave Roman the traditional sportmanship greeting after the fight.

Like this: Like Loading...