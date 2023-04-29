By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with Coach Bullet yesterday in Dallas for the Golden Boy card tonight headlined by Zepeda-Arboleda on DAZN. Coach Bullet is now training one of Golden Boy’s young, rising stars Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth who is on the card. Coach Bullet talked about the talent of Kalkreuth and claimed Ryan Garcia lacked heart in his fight with Tank Davis and hopes for a rematch with Tank and his fighter Rolly Romero at 140 in this exclusive interview.

