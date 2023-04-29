By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with one of boxing’s best trainers, Ronnie Shields, in Dallas yesterday as he has hot prospect David Stevens on the Golden Boy card tonight headlined by Zepeda-Arboleda at the UTA Event Center in Arlington and live on DAZN. Shields talked about the talent of Stevens, the return to the ring for Jermall Charlo this summer and his other champ David Morrell Jr in his pursuit of David Benavidez and Canelo in this exclusive interview.

