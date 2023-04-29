April 29, 2023
Boxing Results

De Paula wins WBA Fedecaribe title

By Robert Coster

A 16-bout fight card was held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Friday night. The main event saw hot Dominican prospect Franklyn De Paula (7-0, 6 KOs) win the WBA Fedecaribe flyweight title by ten round unanimous decision over tough Gilbert Gonzalez (18-4-1, 13 KOs) of Venezuela. The one-sided scoring (100-90, 99-91, 99-91) did not reflect how hard the contest actually was for De Paula.

“It was a great learning experience over a very tough foe,” declared manager Joselo Lantigua, “and it proved that Franklyn is not only a puncher but has the skills to match his power.”

Other notable fights on the card saw jr welterweight KO artist Kenny De Leon, (16-0-1,  15 KOs) blast out Brazilian visitor Anderson Dener (6-3, 5 KOs) in just one round, and middleweight Angel Cruz (10-0, 9 KOs) stop Angel Yoma Mateo (22-5, 18 KOs) in two rounds.

Promoter : Shuan Boxing Promotion
Venue : {Pabellon de Esgrima, Santo Domingo

