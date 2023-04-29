The WBO Championship Committee has been advised that handlers of WBO #2 junior welterweight Arnold Barboza do not wish to proceed with the WBO-ordered eliminator against #3 Liam Paro on the financial terms afforded by Matchroom’s winning purse bid from April 27. The next available contender is former champion Jose Ramirez, who has been given 48 hours to confirm his interest in fighting Paro. Considering that Ramirez has the same manager as Barboza, it’s likely that he also will reject the bout. In the event Ramirez is uninterested and/or unavailable, the WBO Committee will proceed to the next available contender, Shohjahon Ergashev.
Compared to other elimination fight purses,he has the right to refuse
Paro – Ergashev?? That works for me! No way Ramirez is taking the fight at that money.
What!?! I would have fought for free to get that belt. It gets you closer to a title shot.