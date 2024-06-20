Claressa Shields and upcoming opponent Vanessa Joanisse came face to face for the first time Wednesday at a press conference held in Flint, Michigan, to discuss hometown hero Shields’ rise of two weight classes to challenge Quebec, Canada’s Joanisse for her WBC Heavyweight World Championship on July 27 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and live on DAZN.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
– I find Ms. Shields difficult to watch and to root for.
– Can’t get by that attitude and arrogance, but that’s just me………
Not just you
That look says, “Ima getchu sucka!”
“Gimme that strap, beotch!” hahah
Everyone out there please type, 1, if you think the
faceoffs in boxing are becoming more childish and
ridiculous.
1
1
I’ve watched a couple of Joanisse’s fights….. I don’t know if Shields can hurt her, probably not, but I wouldn’t be shocked if she busts her up, cuts her or deals out enough damage to get the fight stopped. Joanisse seems a brawler and has very little defense at all. And I think that, if she really wanted to, Joanisse could probably make 154 or definitely 160.
And I agree with you Blunderbluss and have thought it for years now: Staredowns are hideous.