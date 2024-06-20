Shields-Joanisse Kickoff Press Conference Claressa Shields and upcoming opponent Vanessa Joanisse came face to face for the first time Wednesday at a press conference held in Flint, Michigan, to discuss hometown hero Shields’ rise of two weight classes to challenge Quebec, Canada’s Joanisse for her WBC Heavyweight World Championship on July 27 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and live on DAZN. Ex-OPBF champ Yoshino returns, halts Victoriano Like this: Like Loading...

