June 19, 2024
Boxing News

Ex-OPBF champ Yoshino returns, halts Victoriano

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

It was in April of the previous year that unbeaten Japanese lightweight prospect Shuichiro Yoshino was dispatched by Shakur Stevenson in a WBC eliminator in Newark. Yoshino underwent a right elbow surgery afterward and has been inactive for fourteen months since. Yoshino (17-1, 13 KOs), 137.5, returned to action, displayed his usual form and made short work of Filipino Jules Victoriano (13-8, 10 KOs), 137.25, at 2:52 of the second round on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Former OPBF, WBO AP ruler Yoshino (whose amateur mark was 104-20) decked Victoriano three times before the referee saw it no more as he downed with body shots in agony. Having shown a good performance, he may zoom up again in the Asian 135-pound category.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

