By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

It was in April of the previous year that unbeaten Japanese lightweight prospect Shuichiro Yoshino was dispatched by Shakur Stevenson in a WBC eliminator in Newark. Yoshino underwent a right elbow surgery afterward and has been inactive for fourteen months since. Yoshino (17-1, 13 KOs), 137.5, returned to action, displayed his usual form and made short work of Filipino Jules Victoriano (13-8, 10 KOs), 137.25, at 2:52 of the second round on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Former OPBF, WBO AP ruler Yoshino (whose amateur mark was 104-20) decked Victoriano three times before the referee saw it no more as he downed with body shots in agony. Having shown a good performance, he may zoom up again in the Asian 135-pound category.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

