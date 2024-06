Fight Club OC Weigh-In Esteban Sital 122 vs Eduardo Sanchez 120

Steven Shareff 147 vs Julian Baez 146.8

Billy Jamal Timmons 136.4 vs Nesly Trezile 136.2

Adam Garcia 154.6 vs Curtis Hill 154.8

Dorian Mendez 139.4 vs Raymond Benavides 139

Jamie Cerna 175 vs Simon Aristeguii 174.8

Jordan Panthen 156 vs Victor Toney 155 Date: Thursday, June 20

Venue: The Hangar in Costa Mesa, CA

Promoter: SOCA Fights

TV: Triller.tv

