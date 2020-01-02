Undisputed female middleweight champion Claressa Shields will open up the 2020 year of big boxing events against former champion Ivana Habazin for the vacant WBC and WBO 154-pound titles on January 10 from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Showtime. The fight has been postponed twice, first in August due to an injury to Shields, then in October when at the weigh-in Habazin’s trainer James Ali Bashir was sucker-punched and knocked unconscious. Shields’ brother is facing charges for that attack.

“I made 154 pounds back in October before the cancellation,” said Shields from her training camp in Miami. “After our fight was cancelled, I stayed active and only put on about 10 pounds. I’ve been down in Florida for the last six or seven weeks. It’s been hard work. I’ve pushed myself and I’m not taking Habazin lightly. I want the knockout because Ivana talks too much. I’m staying focused on being focused, and not letting anyone throw me off by talking nonsense.

“No matter what she says, this beat down was coming in October. All I’m doing is bringing it to Atlantic City. I’m going to knock her out. I’m going to put down a whole different beat down on her because of the level of disrespect she has shown me. I’m not going to let her be disrespectful towards me and I’m going to knock her out to shut her up.”

As for her New Year’s resolutions?

“I really have just one main resolution for the new year – no compromising,” said Shields. “That goes for both my personal and professional life. I also want to get closer to God and stay undefeated. I was going to say stop cursing also, but that’s just not happening.”