Two of Germany’s most famous promotional companies Team Sauerland and Universum will co-promote a show for the first time in history on January 25th in Hamburg. All the action from the “Work Your Champ” Arena will be broadcast live in Germany on SPORT1.

The Sauerland fighters are IBF #9, WBC #15 super welterweight Abass Baraou (8-0, 5 KOs) and female featherweight Sophie Alisch (5-0, 1 KO). The recently revived Universum brings IBO international super lightweight beltholder Artem Harutyunyan (8-0, 5 KOs), Robert Harutyunyan (8-0-1, 3 KOs) and James Kraft (16-0-1, 9 KOs).

Sauerland Event was founded by Wilfried Sauerland in 1978. He has largely passed the reigns over to his sons Kalle and Nisse Sauerland.

Universum Box-Promotion was founded by Klaus-Peter Kohl in 1984. After losing a major TV contract, Kohl sold Universum in 2011. The company eventually ceased operations in 2013. It was restarted in 2019 with Ismail Özen-Otto at the helm.

Both Sauerland and Kohl are in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.