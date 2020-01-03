By Przemek Garczarczyk

“We are finalizing last contract details for the WBC cruiserweight championship bout between Ilunga Makabu (26-2, 24 KO) and Michał Cieślak (19-0, 13 KO) on January 25 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo,” informs Andrzej Wasilewski, Cieślak’s co-promoter. The first date under consideration was January 18, but Kalenga’s side asked for a week later. Leon Margules, who works with Wasilewski in the US, is handling Cieślak’s contract.