By Przemek Garczarczyk
“We are finalizing last contract details for the WBC cruiserweight championship bout between Ilunga Makabu (26-2, 24 KO) and Michał Cieślak (19-0, 13 KO) on January 25 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo,” informs Andrzej Wasilewski, Cieślak’s co-promoter. The first date under consideration was January 18, but Kalenga’s side asked for a week later. Leon Margules, who works with Wasilewski in the US, is handling Cieślak’s contract.
Shocked that it is not in Poland. Also that this would only be some 3 weeks and a day for this fight to happen. this would be the first world title fight I believe in that country in some nearly 45 years. I had read once that even though Cieslackk was number two contender by the WBC, it was supposed to be the other Plish fighter, can’t say hs name, the one that had a controversial win over Steve Cunningham for one of the Crui9serweight belts, but than lost it to him, before finally winning it again. Would not be suprised that this fight does not happen.