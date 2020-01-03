Unbeaten 19-year-old welterweight prospect Joey Spencer (9-0, 7 KOs) will enter the ring to take on 35-year-old Erik Spring (13-3-2, 1 KO) in a six-round showdown that opens up the January 18 world title twinbill on FOX from Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Preceding the main card on FOX, FS1 will feature a 10-round super welterweight attraction between Jorge Cota (29-4, 26 KOs) and Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (28-2-1, 10 KOs). Plus, 17-year-old welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) steps in for a four-rounder against Preston Wilson (6-3-1, 4 KOs), while super bantamweight Romuel Cruz (3-0-1, 1 KO) competes in a four-rounder against Julio Garcia (3-3, 2 KOs) in the opener.

WBA, IBF super welterweight champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams defends against Jeison Rosario in the main event, while Chris “Prime Time” Colbert faces Jezreel Corrales for the WBA interim super featherweight title.

The non-televised undercard will also feature Kyrone Davis (14-5, 2 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight fight against Antonio Todd (7-2, 4 KOs), Paul Kroll (6-0, 5 KOs) battles Marcel Rivers (7-2, 4 KOs) for a six-round super welterweight affair, and super featherweight Ricky Lopez (21-4-1, 6 KOs) takes on Jose Luis Gallegos (18-8, 14 KOs) in a contest scheduled for 10 rounds.

Rounding out the action is Norman Neely looking to remain unbeaten against Larry Knight in a four-round heavyweight bout, Luis Del Valle in an eight-round super lightweight duel and the pro debut of Miguel Angel Roman Jr. in a four-round featherweight affair.