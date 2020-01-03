January 3, 2020
JC Martinez to make quick ring return

WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (15-1, 12 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title against Jay Harris (17-0, 9 KOs) in the co-feature of the February 29 Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas card at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Martinez is returning to the ring just two months after winning the vacant belt in December.

“I’m so happy to be back fighting so soon, especially on such a huge show in Frisco,” said Martinez. “It was a special moment become world champion but now I must continue to work hard and defend my title with honor for my people of Mexico.”

J-Rock vs. Rosario undercard set

