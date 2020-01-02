Former WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) returns against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-3, 21 KOs) on January 11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. ”Fighting at middleweight makes Jaime look looser in the ring, faster and at the same time stronger. He’ll be fighting at his natural weight,” says trainer Erik “Terrible” Morales.
“Munguia is a fighter who will mature both individually and as a boxer. He’s 22 years old and still has much to give and learn, even though he’s already been a world champion. He has that natural talent, but at the same time he very quickly gets the instructions and advice we give him, and we have a lot of faith that he’ll achieve his second world championship at middleweight.”
Not a bad match up but not great either.
O’Sullivan tried to challenge elite fighters three times (Lemieux, Eubank and BJ Saunders) and lost these fights decisively. I don’t know how he can seriously challenge Munguia, but at least he’s a solid B- fighter. Spike can hit hard but he’s not particularly skilled.
Munguia’s last two years were extremely successful, with wins over tough competition (Liam Smith, Dennis Hogan, etc.). This will be his first fight at 160lbs and I think it will work better for him than 154lbs, which seemed to drain him too much.
I think they are in different leagues, and everything but a TKO/KO win by Munguia would surprise me.
Munguia got a gift decision to Hogan. Munguia is a big guy who uses his size to plow his opponents. He’s a one trick pony. If he can’t muscle Spike around this could be a long night for Munguia.
I have to agree: Hogan won that fight: he knew exactly how to exploit Munguia’s weaknesses. For me, it was a Hogan win, and not even a draw, what to speak of a loss.
O’Sullivan is no Hogan though and Munguia should be better at middle weight. Regardless, Hogan deserves a rematch.
Munguia is good (A- or B+ fighter) but not great. If he can’t improve, he won’t even make it into the top 8 at middleweight. I still expect him to knock out O’Sullivan.