Former WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) returns against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (30-3, 21 KOs) on January 11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. ”Fighting at middleweight makes Jaime look looser in the ring, faster and at the same time stronger. He’ll be fighting at his natural weight,” says trainer Erik “Terrible” Morales.

“Munguia is a fighter who will mature both individually and as a boxer. He’s 22 years old and still has much to give and learn, even though he’s already been a world champion. He has that natural talent, but at the same time he very quickly gets the instructions and advice we give him, and we have a lot of faith that he’ll achieve his second world championship at middleweight.”