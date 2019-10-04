October 4, 2019
Shields-Habazin fight in jeopardy?

By Bob Ryder

Chaos erupted at the Claressa Shields-Ivana Habazin weigh-in this afternoon. Habazin’s trainer was attacked and knocked to the ground. Bashir Ali had been engaged in some verbal sparring with someone from the Shields’ camp when shortly after he was punched from behind by an unidentified assailant. Habazin was tearfully trying to comfort Ali as he lay on the floor when an ambulance was called. Ivana then accompanied him to the hospital. Where this leaves the status of tomorrow’s fight card is unknown at this time.

