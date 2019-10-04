Promoters are still looking to finalize a replacement heavyweight for Dereck Chisora to face on October 26 after Joseph Parker pulled out due to a spider bite.

—–

Good luck to all-action fan favorite John Molina Jr. (30-9, 24 KOs), who announced his retirement this week. The 36-year-old Molina decided to hang ’em up after being stopped by Josesito Lopez last Saturday in Los Angeles.

—–

VADA reported to the WBC that an “A” sample collected from former female champion Heather Hardy on September 12 gave an adverse analytical finding for the presence of Furosemide.

—–

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt and Jason Sosa both weighed in at 142 pounds at the 30-day weigh-in for their November 2 clash. They have to get down to 130 for the November 1 weigh-in.

—–

Belated happy birthday to Fightnews.com® feature writer Jeff Zimmerman who recently hit the big 5-0.

—–

How big is the November 9 celebrity fight between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul? World champions Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney are on the undercard.