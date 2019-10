Weights from Poland

Robert Parzeczewski 167 vs. Patrick Mendy 167

Ewa Brodnicka 128 vs. Edith Matthysse 128

Patryk Szymanski 162 vs. Denis Krieger 160

Łukasz Wierzbicki 146 vs. Louis Greene 148

Marcin Siwy 253 vs. Kostiantyn Dowbyszczenko 227

Tomasz Gromadzki 170 vs. Sebastian Slusarczyk 168 Venue: Hala Sportowa, Cezestochoway, Poland

Promoter: Tymex Boxing Promotion-Mariusz Grabowski

TV: PolSat Sport Boxing Buzz Golden Contract Weights

