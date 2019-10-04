October 4, 2019
Golden Contract Weights

Featherweight Quarterfinals
Leigh Wood 125.5 vs. David Oliver Joyce 125.4
Jazza Dickens 125.4 vs. Carlos Ramos 125.1
Hairon Socarras 125.25 vs. Ryan Walsh 126
Tyrone McCullagh 125.5 vs. Razaq Najib 125.4

Venue: York Hall, London
Promoter: MTK Global
TV: ESPN+

Notes: Razaq Najib is a late sub for Carlos Araujo who fell ill and was forced to withdraw.

The winner of the “Golden Contract” tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal with one of the world’s leading promoters that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight.

