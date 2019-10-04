By Miguel Maravilla

Three-division champion and current WBA featherweight champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (36-1-1, 19 KOs) returns against Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores, (24-2, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBA super featherweight super title on pay-per-view November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



Santa Cruz will be going for his fourth world title in a fourth weight class in the co-feature to the heavyweight rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Luis “King Kong” Ortiz.

“I’m very happy and excited to have this opportunity to become a four-division world champion. My goal when I began boxing was just to become a world champion. To go for a fourth time is an even bigger dream,” Santa Cruz said. “I’m really motivated like this is my first world title. This is something big for me. It will help me be remembered as one of the best Mexican fighters and that’s my goal.”

Originally scheduled to meet earlier this year, an injury to Flores forced him off as Santa Cruz took on solid replacement Rafael Rivera. Santa Cruz won a convincing tough decision over Rafael Rivera in his last fight as it looks like all along a fight between him and Flores was meant to be.

“I don’t underestimate him. Flores is a tough fighter that comes forward throwing lots of punches,” Santa Cruz said. “It’s not going to be an easy fight. He throws lots of punches and wants it. That’s what makes him dangerous,”

Flores, a relatively unknown opponent has drawn very much criticism as to why he is facing Santa Cruz. He suffered his only two defeats to former contender Dat Nguyen and former Santa Cruz KO victim Chris Avalos. Since his last defeat, Flores has won two straight and is coming off a TKO over veteran Luis May.

“People are always going to talk. This is my job whoever they throw in front of me I fight,” Santa Cruz said. “He lost his brother. So that going to give him a lot of motivation to go out there leave it all in the ring.”

After winning titles at 118, 122, and 126. Santa Cruz won the WBA featherweight title over Abner Mares back in 2015 winning. He suffered his first defeat to Carl Frampton and regained his WBA title in avenging his only loss winning a decision over Frampton in the rematch. Successfully defending his title three times, he first looked to unify at featherweight.

“I’m ready for 130. I wanted to unify at 126 with Gary Russell Jr. but that couldn’t happen,” Santa Cruz on the decision.

Many in the boxing world felt that a unification bout with Russell was imminent as he scored a TKO over Kiko Martinez in his last fight. With Russell continuing his schedule pattern of fighting once a year, he recently called out Santa Cruz in taunting Leo’s father Don Jose Santa Cruz, last week in a video the went viral. When asked about the video Santa Cruz replied.

“I don’t think too much of it. My dad thought it was Rico Ramos (former world champion and stablemate) liking his chains. My dad didn’t think much of it and he don’t understand English,”

After a failed attempt to try and unify with Russell, Santa Cruz has moved on as he has been active in the gym as his camp is underway working with his brother Antonio Santa Cruz along with his father Don Jose in preparation for Flores.

“I’m getting ready for this fight with Flores and preparing for what he brings. I’m not overlooking him,” Santa Cruz on his preparation.

If Santa Cruz is successful against Flores he would be added to the list of champions at the super featherweight division. Titlists in that division include WBC champion Miguel Berchelt, IBF champion Tevin Farmer, and WBO champion Jameel Herring. As Gervonta Davis vacated the WBA super title to move up to lightweight, other titlists include WBA Gold Joseph Diaz Jr. and WBA champion Andrew Cancio. Another big name at 130 is former world champion and undefeated Oscar Valdez.

“I wanted to try 130 to try and get a fight with Tank.” Leo Santa Cruz said. “I’d be up for Oscar Valdez.”

