Photos: Bob Ryder

Unified middleweight world champion Claressa Shields and former world champion Ivana Habazin showed off their skills at a media workout Wednesday before they go toe-to-toe this Saturday night in a showdown for the WBO and WBC female 154-pound world titles on Showtime from Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, Mich.

Claressa Shields: “I’ve taken women’s boxing to a place it hasn’t been before, but it’s not where it needs to be yet. I think that my performances are getting better and better and everything I do outside of boxing is helping to build me up as well.”

Ivana Habazin: “Anything is possible in boxing and I’ve prepared for that. I’m ready for a tough fight and I expect it. I’m going all or nothing to win this fight.”

Joining them at the media workout were fighters competing in non-televised attractions Saturday including local super flyweight contenders Ja’Rico O’Quinn and James Smith, who will fight for the WBO International title, and Scotland’s Hannah Rankin, who steps in against Erin Toughill in a super welterweight attraction.