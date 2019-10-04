Boxeo Telemundo returns with its 30th anniversary fall series tonight with latest battle in the classic rivalry between Puerto Rico and Mexico.



Unbeaten WBO #8 jr welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0, 12 KOs) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico takes on Mexico City’s Antonio “Toño” Moran (24-4, 17 KOs) in a ten round bout for Alamo’s WBO/NABO title at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

It will be Alamo’s toughest test to date as Moran who is coming off a tough loss to now WBC interim lightweight champion Devin Haney.

How was your preparation for this fight?

I had an excellent training camp. My promoter Tuto Zabala has kept me active so I quickly resumed training following my last fight this past August.

Have you had to make any adjustments ahead of facing your toughest opponent to date?

I am prepared and ready to leave the ring with my title and the victory tonight.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know of his fights with Jose Pedraza and Devin Haney. He’s also tall but my team has me prepared with the right gameplan to defeat him.

Do you feel his loss to Haney is one that may have him looking to make a statement vs. you?

It really doesn’t matter to me if that’s what he’s thinking. I’m focused on what I’m going to do to win the fight.

The 140-pound division is one of the most exciting divisions at the moment. Is it important for you to not only win but to show you are a future world champion?

Yes for sure! I want to show that I should be considered as one of the best in the division.

What kind of fight should the fans expect tonight?

I like to win my fights by winning rounds in succession clearly. However, this is a historic boxing rivalry fight where an instant classic can happen in any of the matchups.

# # #

7 more bouts scheduled, doors open at 7pm, first fight 8pm. Tickets still available on ticketmaster.com or visiting the box office at Osceola Heritage Park.

“The Magic” Alamo vs “Toño” Moran airs Friday October 4th 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo.