Weights from Philadelphia Blood, Sweat & 50 Years

Romain Tomas 137.7 vs. Victor Padilla 135.6

Roque Zapata 153.9 vs. Isaiah Wise 155.9

Osnel Charles 132.6 vs. Gerardo Martinez 134.8

Sydney Maccow 142.6 vs. Marcel Rivers 142.2

Leonard Kenon 133.1 vs. Shamar Fulton 134.5

Kevin Womack 148.5 vs. Shinard Bunch 149

Christopher Burgos 136.6 vs. Tyree Arnold 136.1

Seifullah Wise 139.5 vs. Vinnie Denierio 136.1

Joel Caudle 254.8 vs. Sahret Delgado 265.6 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: Peltz Boxing "Tattoo" sues Oscar, alleges mistreatment

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.