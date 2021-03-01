The complete televised lineup for Friday’s $29.95 all-female “SUPERWOMEN” PPV is set.
Of course, in the main event is the undisputed women’s super welterweight championship fight between WBC/WBO titleholder and self-proclaimed WGOAT Claressa Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) and Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0, 0 KOs), the reigning IBF titleholder. The first-ever WBA “super” title for a women’s fight will also be on the line.
The co-feature is a rematch between heavyweights Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) and Monika “Lay Em Down” Harrison (2-1, 1 KO) for the WBC silver title.
In an eight round middleweight bout Logan Holler (9-0-1, 3 KOs) faces Schemelle Baldwin (3-1-2, 2 KOs).
And in a pair of bantamweight six-rounders, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (8-1, 1 KO) goes against Shelly Barnett (3-1-2, 2 KOs) and Jamie “The Miracle” Mitchell (5-0-2, 3 KOs) battles Noemi “La Rebelde / No-No” Bosques (12-15-3, 2 KOs).
It all goes down from the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan.
Can’t wait…to not watch it. What a snoozefest. 10-0, 2 KOs vs. 17-0, 0 KOs? Amanda Serrano can kick both their butts on the same night.
If Katie Taylor fought Serrano, she would have had to be taken out on a stretcher.
Newsflash ** I am not buying this crap.
Would not be all that interesting if it were free.
Sigh
Super and silver championships for womens boxing. Can’t get much more irrelevant than that.
Who is going to buy this PPV?
I must respectfully decline such an offer.