The complete televised lineup for Friday’s $29.95 all-female “SUPERWOMEN” PPV is set.

Of course, in the main event is the undisputed women’s super welterweight championship fight between WBC/WBO titleholder and self-proclaimed WGOAT Claressa Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) and Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0, 0 KOs), the reigning IBF titleholder. The first-ever WBA “super” title for a women’s fight will also be on the line.

The co-feature is a rematch between heavyweights Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) and Monika “Lay Em Down” Harrison (2-1, 1 KO) for the WBC silver title.

In an eight round middleweight bout Logan Holler (9-0-1, 3 KOs) faces Schemelle Baldwin (3-1-2, 2 KOs).

And in a pair of bantamweight six-rounders, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (8-1, 1 KO) goes against Shelly Barnett (3-1-2, 2 KOs) and Jamie “The Miracle” Mitchell (5-0-2, 3 KOs) battles Noemi “La Rebelde / No-No” Bosques (12-15-3, 2 KOs).

It all goes down from the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan.