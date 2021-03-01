By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) will clash with Australia’s biggest pay-per-view attraction and football legend Paul Gallen (10-0-1, 5 KOs) at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre, on April 21 televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View.

“I don’t want a decision,” Browne told foxsports.com.au on Monday. “I don’t like putting my fate in the hands of judges, so it’s definitely going to be a knockout, or me going out on my sword.

“Six rounds is six rounds. I think he can go six rounds but he starts gassing after that. He’s never been into the deep end. I wanted to take him into that deep end… maybe another time.”