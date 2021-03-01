As previously reported, super lightweight KO artist Brandun Lee (21-0, 19 KOs) faces Samuel Teah (17-3-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder headlining a four-fight ShoBox card on March 10 inside the “Fight Sphere” at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The other fights, all eight-rounders, will see Misael Lopez (11-0, 5 KOs) against Jordan White (10-1, 8 KOs) at super featherweight, Steven Ortiz (11-0, 3 KOs) against Jeremy Hill (14-0, 9 KOs) at lightweight, and Victor Padilla (8-0, 7 KOs) against Thomas Velasquez (10-0-1, 6 KOs) at super featherweight.

The four-fight Showtime telecast is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and D&D Boxing.