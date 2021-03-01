Heavyweight contender Tony Yoka (9-0, 7 KOs), the 2016 Olympic gold medalist from Paris, has set his sights on his first professional belt. Yoka will battle Joel Tambwe Djeko (17-2-1, 8 KOs) in a 12-rounder for the vacant European Union title Friday at H Arena in Nantes, France.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Estelle Yoka Mossely (8-0, 1 KO), Tony’s wife, will fight Verena Kaiser (14-1, 6 KOs).

The Yoka-Djeko card will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ beginning at 2:40 p.m. ET/11:40 a.m. PT.