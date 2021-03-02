By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Rugby league football legend Paul Gallen (10-0-1, 5 KOs), Australia’s biggest pay-per-view boxing attraction, blasted former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs), whom he will face on April 21 at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre, NSW, Australia on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View.

“He’s getting $130,000 and he’s not worth $20,000,” Gallen told Wide World of Sports. “People can say what they want about what he’s achieved or what he hasn’t achieved, but it comes down to the eyes that watch it. That’s what it comes down to. And he’s virtually irrelevant. That’s why he’s not getting this sort of money for fights. That’s just fact.”