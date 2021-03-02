Devin Haney: Where tf is Loma at!?!?!?

Vasyl Lomachenko: I’m here! I’m waiting for you cowards to decide on a real fight, and not on a Twitter fight.

Devin Haney: Waiting is not your best bet. I would think you learned that from the Teo fight.

Vasyl Lomachenko: Waiting is your favorite action, because you still haven’t fought with anyone.

Devin Haney: I was definitely waiting to fight you when I was your MANDATORY and you petitioned for the franchise title!

Vasyl Lomachenko: You know perfectly well that it was not my decision! But you shouldn’t complain about it, because after that they sent you the belt by mail.

Devin Haney: Well tell me who made the decision.

