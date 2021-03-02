Devin Haney: Where tf is Loma at!?!?!?
Vasyl Lomachenko: I’m here! I’m waiting for you cowards to decide on a real fight, and not on a Twitter fight.
Devin Haney: Waiting is not your best bet. I would think you learned that from the Teo fight.
Vasyl Lomachenko: Waiting is your favorite action, because you still haven’t fought with anyone.
Devin Haney: I was definitely waiting to fight you when I was your MANDATORY and you petitioned for the franchise title!
Vasyl Lomachenko: You know perfectly well that it was not my decision! But you shouldn’t complain about it, because after that they sent you the belt by mail.
Devin Haney: Well tell me who made the decision.
Who cares about all this. Just fight, already, if you want to.
I feel for Haney here. He seems unable to get the big fights and test himself. I can understand why Loma would choose the unification over the mandatory but surely now he wants a way back.
I feel that this is a fight which both fighters have something to gain and something to call out TL off the back of