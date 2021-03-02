Matchroom Boxing’s upcoming Spanish event taking place at the Pabellón de la Vall d`Hebron in Barcelona on March 26 has been postponed to April 23 due to extended travel restrictions in the country, owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

In the main fights, local favorite Sandor Martin (36-2, 13 KOs) puts his European super lightweight crown on the line against Kay Prosper (14-1-1, 7 KOs) and Euro featherweight king Andoni Gago (24-3-3, 7 KOs) defends against Gavin McDonnell (22-2-2, 6 KOs), live on DAZN.

Also on the card, European super welterweight champ Sergio ‘El Nino’ Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) keeps busy as he looks to defend his title later in the year and former Euro welterweight ruler Kerman ‘Revolver’ Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KOs) aims to make it four wins in a row since losing his belt to David Avanesyan.