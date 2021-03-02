Raymond Ford, Austin Williams and Otha Jones III all take a big step-up in their blossoming careers on the undercard of the unification rematch between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on March 13, live worldwide on DAZN.

Ford (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on unbeaten Aaron ‘Angel Baby’ Perez (10-0, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Williams (7-0, 6 KOs) goes against Aaron Coley (16-3-1, 7 KOs). Jones III (5-0-1, 2 KOs) battles Jorge David Castaneda (13-1, 11 KOs).

As previously announced, Jessica McCaskill (9-2, 3 KOs) defends the undisputed female welterweight title against Cecilia Brækhus (36-1, 9 KOs) in a rematch and WBA light flyweight king Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0, 9 KOs) as he defends against Axel Vega (14-3-1 8 KOs).