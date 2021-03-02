WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) will fight IBF/WBA champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) for the undisputed 140lb world championship Saturday, May 22. Ramirez-Taylor will be televised live on ESPN. The location, venue, and undercard information will be announced shortly.
“This is the best boxing has to offer, two elite fighters in the prime of their careers colliding in a legacy-defining matchup for the undisputed championship of the world,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “It’s a true 50-50 fight, one that the fans and both fighters demanded.”
Ramirez wins by KO!!! Viva Mexico Cabrones!!!!
This is gonna be one heck of an exciting fight. I’m gonna have to give the edge to Ramirez, but wont be surprised if Taylor is victorious. This is one of those fights that make boxing look good.
This one should be very close and a very entertaining fight. I see Taylor having the edge. Would like to see the winner fight Teofimo Lopez