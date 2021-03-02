WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) will fight IBF/WBA champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) for the undisputed 140lb world championship Saturday, May 22. Ramirez-Taylor will be televised live on ESPN. The location, venue, and undercard information will be announced shortly.

“This is the best boxing has to offer, two elite fighters in the prime of their careers colliding in a legacy-defining matchup for the undisputed championship of the world,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “It’s a true 50-50 fight, one that the fans and both fighters demanded.”